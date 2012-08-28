Archer Manufacturing Introduces Hygienic Soap Dispenser to Keep Restaurants Safe

Danville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- In a recent study published in 2011 by the American Society for Microbiology titled, “Bacterial Hand Contamination and Transfer after Use of Contaminated Bulk-Soap-Refillable Dispensers”, the study showed that “Bulk-soap-refillable dispensers are prone to extrinsic bacterial contamination, and demonstrated that approximately one in four dispensers in public restrooms are contaminated. The studies also showed that in an elementary-school-based field study that bacteria on the hands of students and staff increased 26-fold after washing with soap from contaminated bulk-soap-refillable dispensers. In contrast, washing with soap from dispensers with sealed refills significantly reduced bacteria on hands.



This is important news, because many restaurants are still using the older plastic refillable style soap dispensers, thereby contributing to the sickness of both their staff and customers. Archer Manufacturing now has a superior solution for this problem with the release of their newest soap dispenser, the OPS® 1-TOUCH™. This new stainless steel soap dispenser is 100% guaranteed vandal proof and comes with a 5-year warranty. The cost of the dispensers can easily be recouped from the reduced sick time incurred by staff due to unhygienic working conditions. Also, customers will notice that the restaurant cares about maintaining healthy environmental conditions – thus leading to increased business.



Andrew Werth, VP of Marketing for Archer Manufacturing, had this to say about their new product, “Although, the 1-TOUCH™ soap dispenser can be integrated into any public environment, we are committed to informing the food and restaurant industry and making them aware of the potential hazards related to standard refillable soap dispensers.” Werth further states there are a lot of other soap dispenser products out there, but their product is the only truly patented vandal proof soap dispenser on the market. He goes on to say, “The 1-TOUCH™ Foam Hand Soap vandal proof dispenser is kick proof, punch proof, knife proof, contamination proof and is warranted for up to 5 years.



The 1-TOUCH™ foaming hand soap dispenser is durable and armored in an attractive industrial strength 14 or 16 gauge brushed stainless steel casing. It uses the OPS® Foamy Soap , which is housed in hermetically sealed disposable soap cartridges. The soap cartridges are anti-bacterial and extremely economical yielding over 2500 hand washings.”



What was the initial thinking behind the development of the OPS® 1-TOUCH™? Werth says, “there are two problems facing the food industry today. Right now most restaurants are using outdated and unsanitary reservoir type soap dispensers, which are made of metal or plastic. This typical soap dispenser leads to two common problems; first, they are easy to break, and second, they are allowing bacteria to grow inside them and are causing a lot of people to get sick.” Werth adds, “We’re also finding that a lot of establishments, especially bars, fast food chains, and schools are having trouble with vandalized soap dispensers. People are breaking the dispenser, tearing them off the wall, or even opening it up and putting disgusting things inside the soap.”



Werth is proud of their new product launch, because he thinks it’s the perfect solution to address both the health and vandalism issues facing today’s food industry. “The OPS® 1-TOUCH™ foaming hand soap dispenser uses disposable, hermetically sealed soap cartridges and disposable pumps. This eliminates the need to wash out the dispenser, and prevents bacteria from growing inside it.”



Archer Manufacturing is pleased to announce that the company is offering a “Buy and Try” program right now where if someone buys a 1-TOUCH™ dispenser they’ll give the customer a full cartridge of soap for free. People should be aware that supplies are limited, and should act soon before the program ends.



