Archetypal Intuitive Counselor Janet Garfield Unveils New Website to Educate Clients About Her Important Services

North Royalton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- People turn to Archetypal Counseling to help them identify area where their energy may be blocked or compromised. Practitioners of Archetypal Counseling strive daily to get the word out about this important practice area, often with little success. Recently, one of the most successful Archetypal Counselors, Janet Garfield, unveiled a new website to explain this practice and the services she offers that can help clients identify the negative energy that is preventing them from reaching their full potential.



Garfield’s new website is a comprehensive resource for those in search of information about Archetypal Counseling. Visitors start learning as soon as they land on the home page. Here they will find a list of all of the services Garfield offers and each is fully explained. These services include Conscious Living, Healing Touch, and Archetypal Counseling. The home page gives a brief description of the service, just enough to pique a visitor’s interest, and a simple click on any of the services will take the visitor a full description of the service. Each description not only describes the service but also explains how valuable it is for people searching for answers.



The website features a separate section devoted especially to Archetypal Intuitive Counseling because this is the area where Garfield is most expert. Garfield has been helping people using this method for many years and the website details just how effective Archetypal Intuitive Counseling can be. Readers will learn that Garfield uses this technique along with her Healing Touch Therapy to help clients identify negative energy in their lives, remove it and bring balance to their physical, spiritual and emotional wellbeing.



Garfield has also included a regularly updated and informative blog and a shopping cart to the website. To learn more about Janet Garfield and the services she offers, visit the new website at http://janetgarfield.com/. Visitors to the site can also contact Garfield using the form on the site’s “Contact” page.