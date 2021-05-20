Archetypal Mosaic Podcast Host, Actor, and Author Premieres M Tank Creative (MTankCreative.com)

WC, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- Mikhail Tank is an Award-winning Creative with 20 plus years of experience in a myriad of creative fields. With a SCORE Award, 5 NBC-Universal (internal awards), and Commendations from the Cities of Los Angeles and West Hollywood, Tank will Co-Create alongside you in strengthening and assisting to direct your vision. Be it Branding, Authoring, Creative Concepts, Writing Copy, Voice-Over, Producing, or Directing, Tank will help you make something out of nothing, something exquisite, and truly Your Own!



Mikhail has released a multitude of radio and podcast episodes via iTunes, Spotify, and iHeartRadio. He has authored and published many books and Kindle works, released meditations, music albums, played roles on TV and in film, worked at NBC-Universal, appeared on the BBC, Times Square, NY, and many additional special places and locations.



Available in English and Russian.



Verified social media: @MikhailTank