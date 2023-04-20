Architects & Engineers (A&E) Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Victor Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Beazley

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Architects & Engineers (A&E) Insurance Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Architects & Engineers (A&E) Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Beazley (United Kingdom), Willis Towers Watson (United Kingdom), Amwins Group (United States), USI (United States), Stuckey & Company (United States), Lexington Insurance (AIG) (United States), Victor Insurance (United States), Tokio Marine HCC (United States), Axa XL (United States), Ryan Specialty Group (United States), Liberty Mutual (Canada), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland)



Scope of the Report of Architects & Engineers (A&E) Insurance

Architects & engineers insurance protects architects, engineers, and designers from various professional and business liabilities. Increasing demand for unique and innovative architecture has led A&E firms and enterprises to adopt advanced technologies to create 3D models, images, and designs. Professional liability coverage protects against the performance of professional services including architecture, engineering, surveying, and construction management.



The Global Architects & Engineers (A&E) Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Professional Liability Insurance, Cyber & Privacy Liability, Employment Practices Liability), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End-user (Architects, Engineers, Other Design Professionals)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Investment in Bicycle and Pedestrian Infrastructure



Market Drivers:

- Rapidly Growing Infrastructural Development Due to Urbanization and Industrialization

- Increasing Demand of A&E Insurance for Coverage against Errors and Omissions



Market Trend:

- Growing Popularity of Cyber & Privacy Liability Coverage Insurance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



