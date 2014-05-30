Fast Market Research recommends "Architectural and Engineering Services in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Over 2007-2012 Saudi Arabia's market for architectural and engineering services sees 7% CAGR to exceed SR2.4 billion, fuelled by expansion of construction industry. Engineering and project management services claim 55% of industry's value in 2012. Stable profit margin, exceeding the threshold of 48% of turnover in 2012, encourages entry of new entities. Industry rather concentrated, served by more than 4,000 companies, with five leading players generating 35% of turnover. Kingdom's industry of architectural and engineering services expected to see average annual growth of 7% over 2013-2018 as a result of flourishing construction sector.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Architectural and Engineering Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7421. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Architectural and Engineering Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7421 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Architectural Consulting, Engineering and Project Management, Geologic and Geodetic Surveying, Other Technical Consultancy.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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