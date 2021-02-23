New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- With the expansion of infrastructure spending, rise in demand for high performing, eco friendly, and durable coating materials extensively utilized in construction components. Increasing renovation & refurbishment activities in residential, non-residential, and commercial architectures in developed nations are key factors contributing to the CAGR of architectural coatings during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 65.0 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced architectural coatings



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global architectural coatings market was valued at USD 65.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 94.43 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9 %. The architectural coatings market is on the rise, due to increasing applications, technological advancements, and the growing demand for coatings that makes substance, to which it is applied more durable, boost its weathering performance with dynamic mechanical properties, such as improved corrosion resistance and improved flexibility. Growth of construction industry, increase in investments for infrastructure maintenance, Increasing renovation and refurbishment activities, rise in the demand of high performing, eco-friendly and durable coating materials for construction components are the primary drivers of the architectural coatings market. The study covers architectural coatings which are utilized in the interior or exterior surfaces in residential or non-residential applications.



The Global Architectural Coatings Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Architectural Coatings market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, the Sherwin-Williams Company, and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Asian Paints Limited.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Architectural Coatings market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Architectural Coatings market is split into:



By Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Urethane

Others (PTFE, PVDF, Etc.)



By Technology (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Solvent Borne

Water-Borne



By Function Type (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Ceramics

Inks

Lacquers

Paints

Powder Coatings

Primers

Sealers

Stains

Varnishes



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Residential

Commercial



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Architectural Coatings market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content :



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising Infrastructural spending

3.2. Growth of Constructional industry

3.3. Increased Renovation activities

3.4. Stringent Environmental regulations

Chapter 4. Architectural Coating Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Architectural Coating Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Architectural Coating Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Architectural Coating Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

4.4.1.1. Growth of construction industry

4.4.1.2. Increase in infrastructural spending

4.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

4.4.2.1. Rise in raw material prices

4.4.2.2. Stringent environmental regulations

4.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

4.6. Architectural Coating Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Architectural Coating PESTEL Analysis



Continue....



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



