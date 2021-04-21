New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- With the expansion of infrastructure spending, rise in demand for high performing, ecofriendly, and durable coating materials extensively utilized in construction components. Increasing renovation & refurbishment activities in residential, non-residential, and commercial architectures in developed nations are key factors contributing to the CAGR of architectural coatings during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 65.0 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced architectural coatings



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Architectural Coatings Market was valued at USD 65.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 94.43 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9 %. The architectural coatings market is on the rise, due to increasing applications, technological advancements, and the growing demand for coatings that makes substance, to which it is applied more durable, boost its weathering performance with dynamic mechanical properties, such as improved corrosion resistance and improved flexibility. Growth of construction industry, increase in investments for infrastructure maintenance, Increasing renovation and refurbishment activities, rise in the demand of high performing, eco-friendly and durable coating materials for construction components are the primary drivers of the architectural coatings market. The study covers architectural coatings which are utilized in the interior or exterior surfaces in residential or non-residential applications.



Rising constructional activities and infrastructural spending, growing demand for fireproofing and waterproofing materials in construction industries are escalating the need for architectural coatings in the China and other APAC countries like South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and India. In India especially growth is majorly due to the rising demand for architectural coatings from the furniture sector.



Key participants include PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, the Sherwin-Williams Company, and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Asian Paints Limited



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Architectural coating Market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 6.1 % and 6.0% CAGR, respectively. Increased constructional and infra spending across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

- As of 2018, Acrylic is the dominating architectural coatings which holds 31.4% of the global market. Asia-Pacific region's regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe region.

- Ceramics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment by function type during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.0%. However, associated regulations and high raw material cost are significant challenges for the market growth of this market segment.

- Inks and paints segment (that includes Ceramics, Lacquers, and Powder Coatings, etc.) was valued at USD 38.9 billion and is expected to reach USD 56.9 billion by 2026.

- The Asia Pacific region is accounted for 45.5% of the global architectural coatings market. Courtesy of increased applications of architectural coatings, rising constructional and renovation activities in China, increased demand from the furniture market in India are boosting the growth of architectural coatings market in the region.



For a better understanding of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the architectural coatings market based on resin type, technology type, function type, end-use, and region:



By Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Urethane

Others (PTFE, PVDF, Etc.)



By Technology (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Solvent Borne

Water-Borne



By Function Type (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Ceramics

Inks

Lacquers

Paints

Powder Coatings

Primers

Sealers

Stains

Varnishes



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Residential

Commercial



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Mexico

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising Infrastructural spending

3.2. Growth of Constructional industry

3.3. Increased Renovation activities

3.4. Stringent Environmental regulations

Chapter 4. Architectural Coating Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Architectural Coating Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Architectural Coating Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2027

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Architectural Coating Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

4.4.1.1. Growth of construction industry

4.4.1.2. Increase in infrastructural spending

4.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

4.4.2.1. Rise in raw material prices

4.4.2.2. Stringent environmental regulations

4.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

4.6. Architectural Coating Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Architectural Coating PESTEL Analysis



…

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. PPG Industries

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Akzo Nobel

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Nippon Paints holdings

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Asian paints Ltd.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Kansai Paints Co

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue…



