The global Architectural Coatings Market was valued at USD 65.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 94.43 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9 %. The architectural coatings market is on the rise, due to increasing applications, technological advancements, and the growing demand for coatings that makes substance, to which it is applied more durable, boost its weathering performance with dynamic mechanical properties, such as improved corrosion resistance and improved flexibility. Growth of construction industry, increase in investments for infrastructure maintenance, Increasing renovation and refurbishment activities, rise in the demand of high performing, eco-friendly and durable coating materials for construction components are the primary drivers of the architectural coatings market. The study covers architectural coatings which are utilized in the interior or exterior surfaces in residential or non-residential applications.



Rising constructional activities and infrastructural spending, growing demand for fireproofing and waterproofing materials in construction industries are escalating the need for architectural coatings in the China and other APAC countries like South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and India. In India especially growth is majorly due to the rising demand for architectural coatings from the furniture sector.



However, in developed nations like U.S.A., Canada, Germany, Japan, Turkey, and Australia, the growth is due to the increasing renovation & refurbishment activities in residential, non-residential, and commercial architectures. These are some of the key factors propelling architectural coatings market growth in the industry.



Architectural coating Market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 6.1 % and 6.0% CAGR, respectively. Increased constructional and infra spending across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, Acrylic is the dominating architectural coatings which holds 31.4% of the global market. Asia-Pacific region's regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe region.

Ceramics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment by function type during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.0%. However, associated regulations and high raw material cost are significant challenges for the market growth of this market segment.

Inks and paints segment (that includes Ceramics, Lacquers, and Powder Coatings, etc.) was valued at USD 38.9 billion and is expected to reach USD 56.9 billion by 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is accounted for 45.5% of the global architectural coatings market. Courtesy of increased applications of architectural coatings, rising constructional and renovation activities in China, increased demand from the furniture market in India are boosting the growth of architectural coatings market in the region.

The growth rate of the architectural coating market has been low or even negligible in some regions. Associated factors related to architectural coatings market that are hindering the growth of the architectural coatings are rising raw material cost and non-lenient environmental regulations.

Key participants include PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, the Sherwin-Williams Company, and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Asian Paints Limited



For a better understanding of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the architectural coatings market based on resin type, technology type, function type, end-use, and region:



By Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Urethane

Others (PTFE, PVDF, Etc.)



By Technology (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Solvent Borne

Water-Borne



By Function Type (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Ceramics

Inks

Lacquers

Paints

Powder Coatings

Primers

Sealers

Stains

Varnishes



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)



Residential

Commercial



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising Infrastructural spending



3.2. Growth of Constructional industry



3.3. Increased Renovation activities



3.4. Stringent Environmental regulations



Chapter 4. Architectural Coating Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Architectural Coating Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Architectural Coating Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



………….



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



10.4. Strategy Benchmarking



10.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. PPG Industries



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking



11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.2. Akzo Nobel



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking



11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.3. Nippon Paints holdings



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



11.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking



11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.4. Asian paints Ltd.



11.4.1. Company Overview



11.4.2. Financial Performance



11.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking



11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.5. Kansai Paints Co



11.5.1. Company Overview



11.5.2. Financial Performance



11.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking



11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Architectural Coatings market and its competitive landscape.



