New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- The applications of this product are diverse and thus the specifications for this item derive from all countries. The world has gone through a process of rapid and relentless growth in countries formerly known as third world countries. So, several countries on the way to being considered the developing world, the market for this commodity would be large. The outlook looks bright for the Membrane Architecture industry.



Market Drivers

The commodity is found in architectural systems that have been on a never-ending path to demand. Today, there are a lot of drivers working with the Membrane Architecture industry. It will, though, pose a significant challenge from the advent of a modern and more powerful product that might replace it.



Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region, particularly India and China, has been the most important and influential players in the global membrane architecture industry. Latin America seems, nevertheless, to be the second most involved manufacturer. The recent pattern of enhanced macro-economic activity and growth may be the cause for the APAC region playing the most important role in this sector.



Architectural Membrane: Segmentation

Architectural Membrane Market: Leading Participants



Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

Naizil

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)a



Polyester Fabric

Glass Fabric

ETFE Sheeting

Other



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Architectural Membrane market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Architectural Membrane market size

2.2 Latest Architectural Membrane market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Architectural Membrane market key players

3.2 Global Architectural Membrane size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Architectural Membrane market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



