It is a form of material that is becoming increasingly relevant in the ever-growing field of infrastructure. The product can be easily spotted and used for constructing roofs of arenas, outdoor airports, convention centers, and other locations.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- The applications of this product are diverse and thus the specifications for this item derive from all countries. The world has gone through a process of rapid and relentless growth in countries formerly known as third world countries. So, several countries on the way to being considered the developing world, the market for this commodity would be large. The outlook looks bright for the Membrane Architecture industry.
Market Drivers
The commodity is found in architectural systems that have been on a never-ending path to demand. Today, there are a lot of drivers working with the Membrane Architecture industry. It will, though, pose a significant challenge from the advent of a modern and more powerful product that might replace it.
Regional Outlook
The Asia Pacific region, particularly India and China, has been the most important and influential players in the global membrane architecture industry. Latin America seems, nevertheless, to be the second most involved manufacturer. The recent pattern of enhanced macro-economic activity and growth may be the cause for the APAC region playing the most important role in this sector.
Architectural Membrane: Segmentation
Architectural Membrane Market: Leading Participants
Serge Ferrari
Mehler
Heytex
Sattler
Sioen
Verseidag
Hiraoka
Seaman Corp
Saint-Gobain
Chukoh Chem
Naizil
ObeiKan
Sika
Atex Membrane
Taconic-AFD
Kobond
Yilong
Xinyida
Sijia
Jinda
Veik
Guardtex
By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)a
Polyester Fabric
Glass Fabric
ETFE Sheeting
Other
By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
Tensile Architecture
Tents
Sun Shading and Sun Screening
Print Applications
Other
By Region (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Highlights of the TOC:
1. Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Key Architectural Membrane market segments
1.3 Major players
1.4 Market analysis by product
1.5 Market analysis by application
1.6 Report timeline
2. Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Architectural Membrane market size
2.2 Latest Architectural Membrane market trends
2.3 Key growth trends
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1 Global Architectural Membrane market key players
3.2 Global Architectural Membrane size by manufacturers
3.3 Products of major players
3.4 Entry barriers in the Architectural Membrane market
3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances
Continue…
