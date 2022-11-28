Architectural Metal Coatings Market Growth and Opportunities by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2022 -- The report "Architectural Metal Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyester, Fluoropolymer), Coil Coating Application (Roofing & Cladding, Wall Panels & Facades), Extrusion Coating Application (Curtain Walls, Store Front) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing architectural metal coatings market due to the rapid infrastructural activities in the region.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Architectural Metal Coatings Market"

141 market data Tables

45 Figures

209 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105417941



Fascia & soffits is the fastest-growing coil coating application segment of the overall architectural metal coatings market.

Fascia & soffits is the fastest-growing application in the coil coating application segment. Fascia is used to create a barrier between the edge of the roof and the outside. It creates a smooth appearance to the edge and protects the roof from weather damage. Fascia also provides a point for the gutters and drainpipes to attach to. A soffit is a part of the ceiling that is built lower than the area around it. It is the underlying material that is attached to the exposed overhang of the roof of the structure. Soffits are majorly used for decorative purposes in the room.



Asia Pacific is the largest architectural metal coatings market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest architectural metal coatings market globally. There is a high demand for architectural metal coatings in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific due to the significant growth of the construction industry. Environment-friendly characteristics, durability, and better aesthetic appearance are driving consumption in various applications. China and India are the most important economies, which create high-growth opportunities in the construction sector of the region. Major European players shifting to developing countries such as India is a key factor providing growth opportunities for market players.



Key Market Players :

The key players operating in the market are The Sherwin Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan).



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=105417941