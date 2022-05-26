Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market Is Booming Worldwide : Intergraph, Mathsoft, Autodesk

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Autodesk (United States), AVEVA Group (United Kingdom), PTC (United States), Bentley Systems (United States), Dassault SystÃ¨mes (France), ANSYS (United States), Computers and Structures, Inc. (United States), Trimble, Inc. (United States), Mathsoft (United States), Archon Engineering (United States), Intergraph (United States)



Definition:

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software is computer visualization usage that can cover the whole lifecycle of a product from the presentation of initial concepts to the final stages of production and can also extend to maintenance issues. This software can help in every stage of the project comprising drafting & documenting, designing, visualizing & analyzing.



Market Trend:

- Rising Popularity of IoT and Virtual Reality

- Growing Trends in Building Information Modeling



Market Drivers:

- Growing Construction Industry across the Worldwide

- Rising Urbanization and Infrastructural Projects in Developing Economies

- Increasing Popularity of Architecture, Engineering and Constructionâ€™s among the Engineers and Architectures



Market Opportunities:

- Technological Advancements and Development in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software

- Rising Construction Projects and Governments Infrastructure Development Project among the Developing Countries



The Global Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Design Automation, Product Design & Testing, Plant Design, Drafting and 3D Modeling, Others), Application (Buildings, Industrial, Civil Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premises), End User (Construction/Architecture Companies, Education, Others)



Global Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

- -To showcase the development of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market Production by Region Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market Report:

- Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market

- Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Payment Gateway, Merchant Account, Subscription Management,}

- Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

