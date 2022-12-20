NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Autodesk (United States), AVEVA Group (United Kingdom), PTC (United States), Bentley Systems (United States), Dassault Systèmes (France), ANSYS (United States), Computers and Structures, Inc. (United States), Trimble, Inc. (United States), Mathsoft (United States), Archon Engineering (United States), Intergraph (United States).



Scope of the Report of Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software is computer visualization usage that can cover the whole lifecycle of a product from the presentation of initial concepts to the final stages of production and can also extend to maintenance issues. This software can help in every stage of the project comprising drafting & documenting, designing, visualizing & analyzing.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Design Automation, Product Design & Testing, Plant Design, Drafting and 3D Modeling, Others), Application (Buildings, Industrial, Civil Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premises), End User (Construction/Architecture Companies, Education, Others)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Popularity of Architecture, Engineering and Construction's among the Engineers and Architectures

Growing Construction Industry across the Worldwide

Rising Urbanization and Infrastructural Projects in Developing Economies



Market Trends:

Rising Popularity of IoT and Virtual Reality

Growing Trends in Building Information Modeling



Opportunities:

Technological Advancements and Development in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software

Rising Construction Projects and Governments Infrastructure Development Project among the Developing Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



