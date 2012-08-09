Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/9/2012 -- The AEC Software and Services market in the EMEA region to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the use of the Go-Green concept in the AEC industry. The AEC Software and Services market in the EMEA region has also been witnessing the use of digital signatures in the AEC industry. However, the lack of interoperability could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Architecture, Engineering and Construction Software and Services Market in the EMEA Region 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the EMEA region; it also covers the AEC Software and Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Autodesk Inc., Aveva Group plc, Bentley Systems Inc. and Nemetschek AG. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Intergraph Corp. and Tekla Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/88400/architecture-engineering-and-construction-software-and-services-market-in-the-emea-region-2011-2015.html