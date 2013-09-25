Rack'nStack Now Introduces Well Designed Gondola Shelving for Clients

Earlville, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Rack’nStack Warehouse, an acclaimed expert warehousing solution provider now brings well-designed gondola shelving for clients. These shelves are fully equipped and can easily cater all the complex storage requirements.



When looking for lockable and open cabinet range, look nowhere except Rack’nStack Warehouse. They have a huge range of fully equipped cabinets, that can be easily assembled, in fact, these cabinets can be considered as the best Cabinets in Townsville.



Their cabinets in Cairns are all one needs when looking for reliable storage options. Whether it is a big storage or small storage, their in-house installation service provides trustworthy and cost-effective solutions to fit the bill.



Their team is managed by some of the qualified and experienced professionals, who work directly with clients. While elaborating further, a representative stated, “From our sales manager through to our warehouse manager, our process from initial enquiry through to installation is kept in-house, and we are able to deliver reliable service and face to face contact every step of the way.”



It is not only the Cabinets, Rack’nStack Warehouse also provides high-quality plastic containers in Darwin. “Plastic Containers Brisbane is the most widely bought items for every type of industry, commercial and home usage. Plastic containers are designed in every shape, size and thickness depending on the use”, added a spokesperson.



This company is thoroughly equipped with all the latest warehousing tools and techniques and can easily serve clients with the most intricate storage needs. They design storage systems to provide an easy access to lifters to move goods located at different shelves on the rack.



About The Rack’nStack Warehouse

The Rack’nStack Warehouse offers the most innovative solutions for pallet racking, workbenches, long span shelving, storage solutions, material handling and much more. With their service one can be sure of making the most of every inch of available storage space, whether it’s warehouse, stockroom, office, shop or garage. Their Quick and efficient services mean minimal disruption to the day to day operations. From their sales manager through to their warehouse manager, their process from initial enquiry through to installation is kept in-house and which enables them to deliver reliable service and face to face contact every step of the way.



To know more about plastic containers in Darwin, please visit http://www.racknstackwarehouse.com.au

Contact Detail:-

10 Commercial Place

(Cnr Ishmael Road)

Earlville Qld 4870

Qld 4870

Phone:- (07) 4054 0688