Archiving Like a Boss? Now One Can Enjoy All Those Features with WinRar

Students and business men have one thing in common. Both have lot of files concerning various things which usually end up in a jumble of folders in complete disarray. With WinRar, users can now manage handling all the large files, compressing it in one single folder.



Compressing folders isn't the only useful feature this cool utility has. It gives the users an option to protect the files so that no one else could freely access it.



" WinRAR's interface is as simple as it gets. Start creating (or add to) and start archiving by dragging and dropping your files into the interface or by browsing through the Folder Tree side panel (when enabled). From there, the most common functions are laid out in the form of colorful, mostly intuitive icons along the top, which can all be customized by downloading themes from the company's Web site. You can Add files to, Extract, Test, Delete, or even Repair archives right from the main interface. Drop-down menus house the program's more advanced features, including self-extracting archives, archive locking, benchmarking, and autodeletion of temp files."



WinRar is one of the few applications able to create RAR archives natively and is totally user friendly. And to add up to the cool features is that the creators of this utility offers winrar free. It also offers support for ZIP archives and unpacking of ARJ, TAR, LZH, ACE, GZ, UUE, BZ2 and JAR among many others.



About WinRar

Win.rar GmbH is the official publisher for RAR products. The company's goal is to establish RAR as the standard compression tool making expert available for everyday use. RARLAB is dedicated to offering quality support to customers and constantly improving the software according to the customer's needs.



