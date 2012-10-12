ArcLight Sherman Oaks to Launch the "27 Club" Art Exhibition

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Los Angeles artist Rachel Schmeidler will be debuting her mugshot art series titled the “27 Club” this week at the ArcLight Sherman Oaks, Sherman Oaks, CA. This series is a continuation of her successful “Hollywood Most Wanted” mugshot series that made a splash in Los Angeles and was featured on MTV, Fox 11, NBC, and CNN. While “Hollywood Most Wanted” was a series of celebrity mugshots, the “27 Club” series features mugshots of famous “rock and roll” musicians who all coincidentally died at the age of 27.



Mugshots of Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix will be featured as bold artifacts displayed in bold colors. Utilizing multi-media tools such as glow-in-the-dark paint, new imaging technology, traditional silk screen printmaking and painting techniques, Rachel produces one of a kind artwork with her methodology. The 27 Club intends to explore “rock and roll” history and the tragic stories of its members coincidentally died at the age of 27.



Throughout history many forms of art have helped to preserve the history of culture for the intellectual as well as enjoyment of future generations. Schmeidler believes that art is one of the most reliable and encompassing forms of recording the present to create a past. “In prehistoric times, rudimentary methods of recording history ranged from markings on cave walls to carving rudimentary sculptures. As civilizations developed, so did art forms. I feel my work is part of this continuum,” says Schmeidler.



The “27 Club”series is an exploration of popular culture, fame and history. Mugshots, once a simple record of documenting criminals, have now become a permanent reminder of the highs and lows of our society. They have transcended their original purpose and become forever ingrained in our society as important artifcats.



About Rachel Schmeidler

Los Angeles artist Rachel Schmeidler has been painting and creating artwork since she was a small child living in Germany. Using a variety of mixed mediums, Rachel has created a body of work that reflects contemporary pop culture as well as abstract themes. She learned her techniques at the Carnegie Mellon University School of Art. During Schmeidler’s career, she has converted over hundreds of mugshots into art. She studies her subjects’ histories and chooses the subjects based on historical relevance.



