ArcMax Architects & Planners Offering Streamlined Landscape Design Solutions

Ahmedabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- ArcMax Architects & Planners is the firm to beat in the architectural and design consultancy market. The Ahmadabad based firm offers online and offline architectural consultancy for residential, commercial and hospitality sectors. ArcMax Architects & Planners has onboard the best architects, planners, landscape architects, designers, engineers and professionals that work with a team spirit. In course of several brainstorming sessions, the team factors in the client's brief, and devices bespoke designs and plans. The focus is on ensuring the best online architecture design in terms of inventiveness, resource efficiency, and regulation compliance.



The spokesperson at ArcMax Architects and Planners recently stated, "Several years on, ArcMax Architects & Planners continues to be the leader in architectural and design consultancy. We have global footing, massive capabilities and diverse clientele to speak for a terrific track record. We have a commendable presence in India, the US, the UK, and beyond built over projects across all scales, complexities and sectors. We have served some of the recognisable names out there, such as, but not limited to, MAA Developers, Confident Group, Dream India Group, Oasis Resorts and Spa, Social Territory, SHAPOORJI PALOONJI, and EDIFY Schools."



ArcMax Architects & Planners is capable of designing resorts, high-end villas, home and cottages, high-rise residential, multi-storey, landscape, school building and office and villa, along with hotel, marriage gardens, township, multiplex, hospital, interior, structure and low-cost housing. The firm relies on the standard operating procedure and industry protocols to bring excellence into service delivery. It all begins with a free consultation where the client's needs are discussed elaborately. The team then delivers the master plan and two unique conceptual mock-up designs for finalisation. Once approved, the firm quickly gets into the tendering process, cost estimation and budgeting, investor presentation and financial modelling.



On landscape designs, the spokesperson further stated, "Landscape Architecture is hard to pull off, given the complexities involved. But for ArcMax Architects & Planners, it's all in a day's work. We have competent, creative and experienced landscape architects in India that can achieve environmental, social-behavioural and aesthetic outcomes for all outdoor public areas. This includes, but not limited to, township, residential apartments, cottages, resorts, hotels, landmarks, and structures. What makes us special is a methodical and structured approach. We systematically investigate the existing social, ecological, and geological conditions and processes in the landscape to create interventions for the desired outcomes."



The scope of ArcMax Architects & Planners' services is vast, encompassing all stages of design, planning and management. From urban design to site planning, town or urban planning, storm water management, environmental restoration, parks and recreation planning, visual resource management, green infrastructure planning and provision to private estate and residence landscape master planning and design, everything is covered. The firm offers competitive pricing across the board, backed by specials. The client can either opt for 20% off on project design or access 05-minute free 3D walkthrough video of the proposed design.



About ArcMax Architects & Planners

ArcMax Architects & Planners is an organized, dedicated and driven architecture and interior design consultancy firm with a remarkable presence in India, the US, the UK and. Operating out of Ahmadabad, the firm offers end-to-end, need-based solutions for new constructions, additions and alterations in residential, commercial and hospitality sectors. ArcMax Architects and Planners is presently the go-to source for designs and plans for low cost housing in India.