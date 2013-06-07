ARCS Self Defense & Combatives Rape Defense Seminar

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Rape is one of the worst crimes imaginable and the sick perverted animals that commit rape should be locked for the rest of their lives. Rape is a brutal attack that leaves its victims scarred for life. Rape is an ageless crime, victims range in age from 2 to 90. The perpetrators can be strangers, however more often than not they are acquaintances, and in some cases they are even family members.



Look at the numbers…



- Low estimate of the number of women , according to the Department of Justice, raped every year: 300,000

- High estimate of the number of women raped, according to the CDC: 1.3 million

- Percentage of rapes not reported: 54 percent

- A woman's chance of being raped in the U.S.: 1 in 5



Unfortunately there is only so much that can be done to keep these sick and twisted individuals away from our wives and daughters. That is why we need to teach our loved ones how to protect themselves with self-defense techniques that will work for anyone.



Jeremy Haas of ARCS Self Defense & Combatives will be holding a Rape Defense seminar that is FREE to the public. The seminar will be held on June 22, from 1 – 3 PM at ARCS Self Defense & Combatives, 411 Lake St., Shreveport, La. 71101. The seminar will focus on how to prevent an attack and what to do if you’re attacked.



Jeremy is uniquely qualified when it comes to self-defense and personal protection. Below is a partial list of the qualification that set him apart from others:



- Almost 30 years as a Martial Artists holding advanced Black Belts in multiple disciplines.

- As a Law Enforcement Officer in a Maximum Security Prison he dealt with the worse criminal element on a daily basis. He has spoken to 1000’s of rapists, murders, and career criminals and “he knows how they think”.

- Israeli Krav Maga Master Instructor

- Advanced training in human behavioral analysis by U.S. Military and Israeli Defense Force instructors

- Specialized anti-terrorism, Active Shooter, and SWAT training

- U.S. Combat Veteran who served 10 years of active duty in Iraqi, Afghanistan, and other hot spots around the world.



Nobody wants to be a victim of rape, but unfortunately our society has countless rapists, murders and career criminals who only care about what they want. You NEED to know how to protect yourself!



Please join us on June 22, from 1 – 3 PM at ARCS Self Defense & Combatives, 411 Lake St., Shreveport, La. 71101 for our Free Rape Defense Seminar and learn how keep yourself from becoming a victim. If you would like more information please contact us at 318-200-0890 or email us at info@arcsselfdefense.com



Source Huffington Post



Website URL

http://www.arcsselfdefense.com/rad-seminar