Arctic Animals, Speedy Publishing's New Children's Content Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Mary Ann Rogers comes a great book published under the imprint Jupiter Kids.



The animals of our planet are wonderful and often mysterious creatures. Many have characteristics and qualities much like humans, although on a different level. For example, they have likes and dislikes, they eat certain foods, and they have natural instincts that help them survive. But perhaps most importantly, they must learn how to live and thrive on this planet just as we do. Best selling author Mary Ann Rogers examines some of these extraordinary creatures in a wonderful educational book that children will enjoy again and again. Inside this book you'll find amazing facts and vibrant pictures centered around animals that live in cold regions. This information will take children on an incredible learning journey that will help them discover arctic animals while having fun! This book highlights unique characteristics about each animal. Your child will learn: * How a polar bear can swim in frigid waters without freezing * Why some animals coats change colors with the seasons * How long an Emperor Penguin can stay under water * How many miles an Arctic Tern flies in its lifetime ... and much, much more! Arctic Animals: An Amazing Fun Fact Picture Book! is part of a beautiful series of educational books for children. The series examines animals in different parts of the world, and is perfect for children ages 6 - 10. Enjoy your copy today!



About Mary Ann Rogers

Mary Ann Rogers is a wife and mother who loves writing, cooking, and spending time with loved ones. Children have been a strong influence in Mary Ann's life and she is enjoying creating books they will love!



Pick up a copy of Arctic Animals at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



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Arctic Animals * by Mary Ann Rogers

Publication Date: December 18, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628841220

Print ISBN: 9781628841213

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