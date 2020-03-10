Arctic Fox Is Offering Trendy Bags for Girls

Bengaluru, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- One of the emerging brands in the backpack industry, Arctic Fox specialises in making high-quality, stylish and attractive bags. The Indian company is known for its collection of top laptop bags for men and women, college bags for girls, trolley bags, anti-theft bags, teen bags and school shoes. The company's out-of-the-box backpacks have become girls' favourite, be it the school-going tiny tots or college-going eves. Arctic Fox, one of the most appreciated brands, has always been in the news for giving a unique college and school-going experience to students. Lately, the backpack brand was doing rounds on social media for its camera backpacks and bags with built-in mobile charging ports.



Arctic Fox's spokesperson in a press conference said, "A backpack is an integral part of a student's daily life, as it helps users carry their stuff safely and easily. Bags add to one's personality. When we got into this business of bag-making, we wanted to make sure that our bags do more than just carrying the weight and, today, our bags have become an extension to the personality of the people who carry them."



Arctic Fox's bags are warranted for a maximum period of one year. The warranty covers defects in bags and workmanship only. The replaceable warranty of the backpack is three months from the date of purchase. If the product is not repairable due to some reason, the brand replaces the product at its discretion.



The spokesperson further said, "With our backpacks that are specially designed for girls, college and school going just got a lot easier and sassier. Girls are generally more conscious about their looks. They like to wear bags, which go with their dresses. Moreover, girls are always fascinated by lovely and trendy backpacks. Keeping girls' comfort and their strong liking for a perfect theme that matches their dresses in mind, we made some nice bags for them."



Arctic Fox's backpacks are girls' best friends, as they take care of their friends' comfort and essentials. The customers who are on a lookout for bags need not worry about where to buy backpacks for girls, for the brand rolls out a wide range of bags to meet diverse requirements. Besides, Arctic Fox has also contributed to the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign by providing an attached litter pouch with the girls' backpacks. Girls no longer have to fill their pockets with unnecessary junk and chocolate wrappers.



About Arctic Fox

Arctic Fox, an Indian backpack brand, is known for rolling out functional yet stylish bags for girls. The Bangalore-based company aims at creating backpacks, which are not just unique in design and colour but also function. The bags offered by the company are suitable for travelling, campaigning, school-going and other activities. The shining star in the backpack industry is striving to make its products unique with each passing day. Arctic Fox tests its backpacks regularly to ensure they meet quality standards.