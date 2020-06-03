Arctic Fox Providing Premium-Quality School and College Bags for Boys and Girls

Bengaluru, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Arctic Fox is a leading brand when it comes to providing innovative lifestyle products. The brand offers a vast collection of backpacks, including anti-theft, laptop and tuition backpacks. Customers can also explore a stunning range of junior backpacks and teen backpacks that are useful for school and college students. In addition to these backpacks, Arctic Fox offers several types of trolleys, duffels, tote bags and camera bags. In Arctic Fox's online store one can also find other essential lifestyle products like school shoes, pencil pouches, lunch bags and water bottles



While speaking at an online industry event, the spokesperson of Arctic Fox revealed, "We have introduced many new designs and styles in school bags. This backpack instantly catches the eye of every kid. Packed with personality, all our Mini collection backpacks are available in an array of different animal prints designs. These soft bags have two spacious compartments to hold all your child's to hold children's essentials and a quick-access wet compartment at the back."



Arctic Fox's school bags for boys include options like Tuition Castle Rock Backpack, which features vibrant contrast stripes. This bag has enough capacity to accommodate a student's day-to-day requirements is also lightweight. The Tuition Castle Rock features a quick-access front pocket, a wide compartment, SBS branded zippers and water-repellent fabric. Another great school bag for boys is our Lama Black Backpack. Another great school bag for boys is our Lama Black Backpack, which has a smart organiser, padded shoulder straps and a first-aid kit.



The spokesperson also added to his statement and said, "Like our fresh collection of bags for boys, our range of bags for girls is also comprehensive. Among some popular options is Sophia Fuchsia Pink Backpack, which lets the girls explore their curiosity with its three-dimensional interactive features. This bag has two spacious compartments which make it useful for preschoolers. Girls can also go for HE Fox and SHE FOX Directorie Blue Backpack, which is durable and practical with a fun appearance. This bag also has a quick-access tail pocket. It is available in two different colours."



While customers can find the best school bag for girls at Arctic Fox, they can also get college bags at cost-effective prices. A popular style is the DrawString Wine Backpack, which comes with a three-month warranty. This bag is made from features the PU-coated fabric which make it extremely sturdy and water repellent. Another great option for college students is the new Anti-Theft Alarm Backpack, designed with an extra layer of protection so that they can keep their belongings safe. This backpack features a one-of-a-kind alarm system operated with a highly specific code. The alarm gets triggered if anyone who doesn't know the code attempts to unzip the backpack.



About Arctic Fox

Arctic Fox is a reputed lifestyle brand that provides a wide variety of backpacks and other creative lifestyle products. The brand offers the best college bags, as well as spacious and durable backpacks for frequent travellers. Arctic Fox tests all its products rigorously to ensure that they meet the highest quality standards.