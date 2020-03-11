Arctic Fox Specializes in Rolling out a Creative Collection of Backpacks

Bengaluru, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Arctic Fox is a Bengaluru-based backpack brand, which has brought a revolution in the global backpack industry. The brand has earned recognition for designing backpacks that are unique and innovative. The credit goes to the Arctic Fox team that designs backpacks keeping not just comfort but also style needs of the present generation in mind. Gone are the days when people used to carry backpacks just for carrying their everyday essentials around. These days, backpacks have become a style symbol. Those who carry Arctic Fox bags look uber stylish and become a class apart.



Answering a query, Arctic Fox's spokesperson stated, "At Arctic Fox, we stand for everyday creativity. Our backpacks based on innovative themes serve as conversation starters. They are ideal for everybody, especially for those chasing a career in music, media, entertainment, arts, dance, cinema, content, design, etc. We are a category inventor and the only direct-to-consumer brand. We ship our products to almost all parts of India within 24 hours of order placement. We ship on all days except Sunday and national holidays and there are no shipping charges. We rely on reputed courier services for product deliveries and the Indian Postal Service for non-serviceable regions."



Arctic Fox right from the very start has garnered a lot of attention and appreciation for rolling out unique backpack collections. The brand is the first one to introduce color changing backpacks, which add a lot of excitement to the everyday lives of backpackers. Because of the heat-sensing technology fabric used, they start changing color when they are exposed to the sun or any other heat source. These bags come with a built-in mobile charging port, which enables backpackers to be on the go without worrying about their draining Smartphone battery.



The spokesperson added, "We make sure to provide the utmost satisfaction to all our buyers. This is the reason why we give importance to product quality. All our products are rigorously tested to ensure that they meet stringent standards. Consequently, if any problem occurs, the products are under warranty for maximum one year. The warranty period varies from product to product and warranty is only for the original owner against defects in materials or workmanship under normal use. If a warranted product fails due to a material or manufacturing defect, we will repair or replace the product."



Arctic Fox indeed is a great brand that makes sure to provide unmatched bags online shopping experience to buyers. People can easily browse the online platform and zero in on the bags of choice in no time. In case they want additional information regarding the bags for girls onlin e, they can talk to the company executives.



About Arctic Fox

Arctic Fox is a backpack brand that has earned a sterling name for creating unique backpacks that are high in quality and fashionable. Of late, Arctic Fox has become the go-to option for those who wish to buy rucksack backpack that is pretty interesting and appealing.