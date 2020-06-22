Arctic Fox Supplying Premium-Quality School and College Bags

Bengaluru, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Arctic Fox is a renowned provider of creative lifestyle products that majorly include bags of varied types. From messanger and laptop bags to junior bags and tuition bags, the retailer sells them all online. Some of the most innovative backpacks are these styles include the Arctic Fox Alarm Anti-Theft Glitch Black Backpack, Slope Anti-Theft Marble Caribbean Sea Backpack, and Shield Deep Dive Backpack.



The spokesperson of Arctic Fox, in the recent media interview, revealed, "We have launched a fresh collection of college bags that come with features like anti-theft alarm with a highly specific code. The alarm gets triggered if anyone who does not possess the code tries to unzip it. Apart from that, there are various other styles that our customers can find on our online store. With eye-catching colours and patterns, laptop compatibility and quick access pockets our backpacks can fulfill all the needs and requirements of school and college students.''



The best selling of college bags from Arctic Fox usually come with a warranty of one year. There are bags of different capacities that one can choose from. Some of the prominent features of these bags include laptop compartments, regular spacious compartments and water-repellent fabric. These bags also have first-aid kits,SBS branded zippers, padded shoulder straps and water bottle vouches. Features tend to vary from one bagpack to another. Arctic Fox also offers backpacks especially for the purpose of carrying to tuition classes.



The spokesperson further stated, "Our unisex tuition bags are ideal for use in schools and colleges. The contrast stripes of these bags enhance their looks. Despite being lightweight, these bags can help students fulfill their daily requirements.



Apart from the uniquely designed school bags for boys, Arctic Fox offers gorgeous bags for girls with which they can travel into a world full of imagination. For instance, the new Sophia backpack comes with three-dimensional interactive features and an interactive design. The backpack is ideal for preschoolers and contains two spacious compartments andaquick access compartment at the back. Boys and girls can also go for anti-theft backpacks that feature an inbuilt alarm for high safety.



About Arctic Fox

Artic Fox offers its backpacks through an effective retail portal which could be useful for anyone who wants to buy bags online. The retailer offers a variety of innovative products, from tote and camera bags to duffels and trolleys. Arctic Fox also supplies several accessories for students, including water bottles, pencil pouches, lunch bags, etc. The retailer offers the highest-quality products at affordable prices to its customers, who can even get interesting sale offers and discounts on buying their packages. At present, Arctic Fox is offering a discount of 25% on buying two items together.