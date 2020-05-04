Arctic Fox Supplying the Premium-Quality School and College Backpacks

Bengaluru, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Arctic Fox is a renowned provider of creative lifestyle products that majorly include bags of varied types. From messenger and laptop bags to backpacks for various age groups, the brand offers versatile products on its online shop. Students can also find school and college bags in many attractive colours, styles and designs. Some of the most innovative backpacks include the Arctic Fox Alarm Anti-Theft Glitch Black Backpack, Slope Anti-Theft Marble Caribbean Sea Backpack, and Shield Deep Dive Backpack.



The spokesperson of Arctic Fox, in a recent media interview, revealed, "We have launched a fresh collection of college bags. We have also introduced backpacks especially to carry to tuition classes. Apart from that, there are various other types of backpacks that our customers can find on our online store. With eye-catchy colours and patterns, laptop compatibility and quick access pockets, our backpacks can fulfil all the needs and requirements of school and college students."



The best selling of college bags from Arctic Fox usually come with a warranty of one year. There are bags of different capacity that one can choose from. Some of the prominent features of these bags are regular spacious compartments, laptop compartments, water-repellent fabric, SBS branded zippers, and water bottle pouches. Arctic Fox has also innovated with special features like a drawstring rain cover bag, first-aid kits, padded shoulder straps, and smart organisers. Features may vary from one backpack to another.



The spokesperson further stated, "Our tuition bags are great for boys and girls to carry a good number of their essentials to schools or colleges while they strive through a busy life. A few of these tuition bags feature contrast stripes that add to their looks, while some other bags are available in solid colours. Our tuition bags are not only spacious for the day-to-day requirements of students, but these are also lightweight. With these bags, students get their game on without letting anything stop them from doing what they love."



Apart from the uniquely designed school bags for boys, Arctic Fox offers gorgeous bags for girls with which they can travel into a world full of imagination. For instance, the new Sophia backpack comes with three-dimensional interactive features. This backpack is ideal for pre-schoolers, and it contains two spacious compartments and a quick access compartment at the back. Boys and girls can also go for anti-theft backpacks that feature an inbuilt alarm for high safety.



About Arctic Fox

Arctic Fox is a leading brand of Outshiny India Pvt. Ltd. The brand offers its backpacks through an effective retail portal, which could be useful for anyone who wants to buy bags online. The retailer offers a variety of innovative products, from tote bags and camera bags to duffels and trolleys. Arctic Fox also supplies several accessories for students, including water bottles, pencil pouches, and lunch bags. The retailer offers the highest quality products at affordable prices to its customers, who can even get interesting sale offers and discounts on buying their packages. These packages include multiple products bundled into one. Customers can get a discount based on the number of products they want to buy.