Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Ardelyx, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



An investor in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) filed a lawsuit against certain directors of Ardelyx, Inc over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties. The plaintiff alleges that certain directors engaged in insider trading and made false and misleading statements about Ardelyx's lead product candidate, tenapanor that lead to a 74% stock drop after regulators found issues with certain data about the drug. The lawsuit against certain directors over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties follows a lawsuit that was filed against Ardelyx over alleged Securities Laws Violations. According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that Ardelyx and the other named defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA, which led investors to suffer significant losses.



