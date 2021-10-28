Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2021 -- Certain directors of Ardelyx, Inc are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ARDX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Ardelyx, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ARDX stocks, concerns whether certain Ardelyx directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Ardelyx and the other named defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA, which led investors to suffer significant losses.



Those who purchased shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



