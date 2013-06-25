Are E Cigs Safe - E-CIG HUB Provides an Answer

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- A new article has been published which covers the question are e cigs safe . Electronic cigarettes have been marketed for the past decade as being the safe alternative to smoking tobacco products. The reasoning for this marketing strategy is that electronic cigarettes do not use any tobacco and therefore have none of the carcinogens present in tobacco products.



The article from E-CIG HUB covers the electronic cigarette as a product, what it does and the chemicals and elements that it contains. Furthermore, the article cites research that has been carried out to determine the answer, are e cigarettes safe . The research presented in the article focuses on two separate issues, the use of electronic cigarettes as a safer alternative to tobacco and as a device to help a person quit smoking altogether.



The two sections of the article are devoted to important information about the research that has been performed. It is true that most of the focus has been on the use of electronic cigarettes as a means of quitting smoking. In this respect, the research that has been cited in the article is positive since the alternative is continued exposure to carcinogens that tobacco produces.



Are electronic cigarettes safe as an alternative to tobacco products? The article does cite the comments of researchers who are now devoting their time and effort towards this question. For more information about this article and what it contains, visit E-CIG HUB’s blog section.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk