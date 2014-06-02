Are Electronic Cigarettes Growing in Canada?

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- A major player is ECIG CANADA, this company has recently entered into Canada‘s electronic cigarette marketplace offering a variety of E-Cigs and related products including: pipes, cigars, juices and accessories, although they are fairly new to the industry they are continuously expanding their product line in an effort to meet the growing demand from Canadian consumers…



They offer a 30-day warranty on all their products and shipping to Canada is fast and free, with orders usually arriving at your door within 2 – 3 business days.



Prices range anywhere from $19.00 for a long lasting disposable model (equivalent to 2-3 Packs), $49.00 for Basic starter kits and up to $115.00 for their Deluxe Kits, with several options in between, they also offer discounts when purchasing multiple items.



One of their products that they sell was especially intriguing to us and we found no other E cig retailer in Canada to be selling anything similar, it is called a Dry Herb Vaporizer and is designed for those who wish to smoke whatever herb they choose while minimizing the aromas released… it is designed with discretion in mind and is a very interesting addition to their product line…



Their website is user friendly and the online shopping cart makes it easy to order 24 hours a day 7 days a week, telephone support is Monday-Saturday from 9am-6pm.



ECIG CANADA continues to expand their product line with new and innovative products, and as a result they have quickly become a force to reckon with within the Canadian electronic cigarette market. We have no hesitation in recommending them to those who are looking for quality electronic cigarettes and related products in Canada.



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Ecig Canada Zone TTE

Ecig Canada Zone, (http://www.ecigcanadazone.com), based in Toronto, ON, is a leading provider of Ecigs In Canada and distribution services for small to mid-sized businesses worldwide. Our online services focus on business making this place a better place.