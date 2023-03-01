Are Women Thriving or Just Surviving in a "Man's World"?

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- To thrive, we need both supportive internal and external conditions. Sadly, the majority of American women are just trying to survive the daily grind. Today, we will explore some of the limiting social constructs and internal dynamics limiting women from the health, happiness and success they work so hard for. Today's featured guest, Karina Mirsky, will offer an intersectional and biopsychosocial perspective on the external landscape, and share how the Internal Family Systems (IFS) model of consciousness can transform and empower our inner lives.



"We are very excited to have Karina on the show to help women unravel both internal and external limiting constructs that hold them back from the fulfilling lives they desire and work hard for," says Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of the show.



About Karina Mirsky, Featured Guest:

Karina (she/her), is a Lineaged Yoga Educator and Parts Work Therapist. She is the founder of Yoga Mindset Coaching and a best-selling author. Karina began teaching yoga in 1998. She holds a MA in East/West Psychology and has been in private practice since 2009. She has also served as an adjunct professor of Yoga Studies at two universities.



As a survivor of trauma, illness, and injury, Karina is committed to the biopsychosocial well-being of students and clients. She aims to offer accessible and inclusive programs and center the experiences of marginalized folks. Karina facilitates a recovery and support group where she speaks on cultural appropriation and abuse of power by "spiritual leaders".



Karina hosts trainings, contributes to Insight Timer, and has been featured in numerous conferences and publications. In 2008, Yoga Journal named her one of the "21 Top Famous Yoga Teachers Shaping the Future of Yoga in America."



About Lynsie McKeown Host:

Lynsie McKeown, LLC is a leader in maximizing personal and professional potential. She is a Women's Spiritual Empowerment Coach, a



Lineage Yoga and Meditation Teacher, a certified Neuroencoding Specialist, TedX Speaker, and live radio show Host of Women Thriving, Unapologetically, on the world's leading live internet talk radio network, VoiceAmerica.



With over 17 years of personal inner work and spiritual growth combined with more than 14 years of professional experience in healing and transformative modalities, Lynsie weaves an intricate web of compassionate and insightful mentorship and coaching. She empowers women to honor their pace and establish a rhythm of life that promotes healing and transformation so that they can stand in their power, be steadfast in challenges, and claim their birthright to abundance. Women learn to stop chasing life and start moving in sacred flow, becoming an expression of the innate joy, beauty, wisdom, and magic that resides within them.



She works 1:1 as well as leads powerful group transformative mentorship programs for women that weave the power of ancient wisdom with modern neuroscience to reshape their perspectives, unlock their personal powers, and embolden their presence and purpose.



About Woman Thriving, Unapologetically:

Women Thriving, Unapologetically is a live global, talk radio and a sanctuary for women to discover how to listen to and trust their inner guidance, without guilt, shame, or apology. We examine dominant cultures' pervasive beliefs that keep women overwhelmed, exhausted, and afraid to follow their dreams. Each show offers tools and support to heal old wounds, transform the mind, honor the body, empower one's vision and celebrate what it means to be and thrive as a woman, unapologetically.



The show airs live on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel March 2, 2023 10:00am ET / 9:00am CT / 8:00am MT and 7:00am PT. https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/142602/are-women-thriving-or-just-surviving-in-a-mans-world



You can listen to all episodes on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4073/women-thriving



About VoiceAmerica:

