Are You a Master of Your Time?

Kanagawa, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2023 -- For Daigo Ozawa, the head abbot of Tokozenji, zazen (seated meditation) is equal to breathing, eating, sleeping, and so on. Thus, he doesn't think about whether it is too long or too short. He says, "Just as when you breathe, you don't think about it."



In busy modern society, why do we feel like we are always racing against time? His answer sheds light on our perspective of time. When we let go of our purpose or conditioning of what we do.



In this episode, Ozawa head abbot will guide us through childhood memories of growing up in a Japanese temple to the training in a monastery, he will share with hints on how to become a master of time and of life.



"If you are a true master of yourself, able to listen carefully to your inner voice, possess the courage and determination to carry out what you truly want to achieve without being distracted by anything, you will be able to discern the right thing to do and become a master of your time." — Daigo Ozawa, Head Abbot of Tokozenji



About Daigo Ozawa

Head Abbot of TOKOZENJI since February, 2019. Undertook ZEN monastic training for four and a half years at KENNINJI monastery in Kyoto and KENCHOJ monastery in Kamakura. One of the coordinators of "ZAZEN for Foreigners" at KENCHOJI. Worked as a writer and researcher for Japan Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Graduated with an M.A. in Development Studies from the Institute of Social Studies, The Hague, Netherlands.



Visit him at https://www.tokozenji.or.jp/english



About Hitomi

Hitomi is an experienced LMT and practitioner of John.F.Barnes's Myofascial Release Approach®.



Performed more than 15,000 treatments as of 2020. Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. Her ethnic and cultural background influences her belief in the importance of the mind-body-spirit connection. Her daily experience as a therapist of the Myofascial release approach ®, which she studied under John F. Barnes, a founder of this therapy, has deepened this belief. She is also a practitioner of YOQI ®, Shaolin Temple Europe , Shifu Yan Lei, Zen meditation @Tokozenji Japan, and a certified Qigong instructor under Shifu Yan Lei & YOQI®.



Hitomi's unique experience reflects the idea - The box is full, yet is empty. What is inside the box is not fixated, but is an endless possibility. The key to happiness is learning to let go.



About Let's open the box of ZEN!

Monday at 12pm PST on the Voice America Empowerment Channel

We often hear the word "Zen," but what exactly is Zen? I remember a well-known monk at a Zen temple in Japan who has been cultivating Zen since ancient times, smiling and saying, "Actually, I still don't know what Zen is." Like a bottomless box, the answer is endless. A mind that is not trapped, free and fresh thinking is the base of ZEN philosophy, thus answers like the monk's come into play. However, the reality is that our mind and body can easily be trapped by outside stimuli. As a practitioner of J.F Barnes's Myofascial Release approach, I have seen many physical conditions deeply tied to trapped emotions. I have also seen and experienced miraculous healing by letting go of those emotions or past experiences. While it is so easy to be swallowed by the force of the negative experiences, there are ways to find peace, balance, and strength to stay in tune. Guests from various backgrounds and I will seek the ways of how to let go of challenges of love, grief, time, power, fear, anger, etc.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/143275/what-is-the-box-of-zen-authenticity-how-do-you-stay-authentic



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.