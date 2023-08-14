Are You Frustrated Daily Because You Can't Connect with a Child Who Is out of Control or Defiant?

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2023 -- Host Lynn McLaughlin is joined by Ginny Luther, who has experienced unimaginable crises in her life. When she was 15 years old, her father took his own life. Tragically, she also lost her son to murder in 2008. She has now authored a book, "Blue Star Grit: A Mother's Journey of Triumph and Tragedy, Raising a Defiant Child into an Exceptional Leader," to help parents see that there is a way!



Through her own experiences and trauma, Ginny Luther helps us see how we can change our approach. Our response at any moment has an impact on a child – they will mirror us. The connection we have with them is the key to effective discipline, and how we respond in those moments with empathy or compassion shows them that we are a safe and secure person.



Control comes with a cost to connection. How we talk to ourselves is how we talk to children, reflecting our inner speech. How many of us are "shoulding" our children, provoking shame and guilt? Peaceful or conscious parenting comes with consequences. We DO NOT give up on our limits. Ginny will help us see how we can be assertive, set boundaries, and be kind yet firm at the same time with very clear and actionable examples.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/145851/peaceful-parenting-setting-boundaries-with-kindness



About Ginny Luther

Ginny Luther's extensive knowledge provides creative solutions for the many difficult issues facing schools and families today, giving audiences the tools necessary to succeed.



From 1998 to 2018, Ginny served as a Loving Guidance Associate and a Conscious Discipline® Master Instructor. She has brought the principles of Dr. Becky Bailey's Conscious Discipline to life in schools, early childhood centers, and among parents through mentorship. Ginny has mentored individuals nationally and internationally, guiding them on this transformational journey to unite in building Conscious Discipline communities. In semi-retirement, she maintains her focus on local communities, using her expertise and commitment to empower adult-child relationships. She employs conflict as an opportunity for growth during her enthusiastic workshops. Ginny also serves as an educational consultant, a certified CBT Life Coach, a Parent/Teacher Coach, and a support group leader for school districts, parents, communities, corporate organizations, associations, clubs, and summer camps. Additionally, she is a co-founder of the Bart's Blue Star Foundation, a non-profit that supports funding opportunities for individuals on the front lines working with children to receive Conscious Discipline training and coaching.



Ginny's most recent accomplishment is the release of her book, "Blue Star Grit: A Mother's Journey of Triumph and Tragedy Raising a Defiant Child into an Exceptional Leader," on May 2, 2023.



https://www.peacefulparenting.net/

Visit Ginny at: https://ginnyluther.com



About Lynn McLaughlin

Lynn McLaughlin has served in many roles as an educator… Superintendent, Principal, Vice-Principal, Teacher, and Educational Consultant in a board of over 35,000 students. Lynn's professional speaking experiences have been local, provincial, and international. She is passionate about children's emotional well-being and what we as adults must do to ensure our children have the skills, mindset, and strategies to be successful and happy in today's world.



As a best-selling and award-winning author, Lynn has now teamed up with her niece, Amber Raymond, to co-author a children's book series titled, "The Power of Thought." Both are passionate about being proactive when it comes to children's mental health. They are visiting school communities both virtually and in-person, offering professional development for teachers as well as information evenings for parents and guardians titled, "Heart Matters, Embracing Emotional Health for All."



Lynn has hosted the podcast, Taking the Helm for over three years and is proud to bring the voices of others forward to learn and with and from. Dedicated to community causes, Lynn is a member of 100 Women Who Care Windsor/Essex and is a Rotarian. As a brain tumour survivor, she works tirelessly to support the goals of the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.



About Taking the Helm

Wednesdays 7 am PST on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel

Our kids and youth are in crisis. Lynn's current mission is to empower children by helping them discover the essential steppingstones they need to strengthen their emotional well-being. When we cultivate confidence, empathy, responsibility, and self-awareness in children, we equip them with the skills to regulate their emotions in a positive way. Our children deserve to be emotionally healthy as they grow through youth into adulthood. Its in our hands as adults and need to learn and model these behaviors for our children and incorporate them into our own daily lives, imagine the synergy we can create! We have become accustomed to waiting for symptoms before we seek help, both emotionally and physically. It's time to change our way of thinking from reactive to proactive. Let's learn what we need to so kids growing up have skills and strategies to use for life, in this very challenging world.



