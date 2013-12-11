Are You Ready for Traveling? Think Again!

Burlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Blackpencil Mobile Co. is pleased to announce the launching of its new product - The Patented Vestpak™-USafe™-Easypull™ was invented by George Freitas, of Laguna Hills, CA, who said, “this was created with one simple yet vital purpose: to save lives.” This is a system devised to be incorporated in the design of any regular backpack.



The system is arranged in three parts and is comprised of a bulletproof backpack of varying resistance, a patented quick-release system for speedy access to the vest and an app to notify and receive information from proper authorities.



The Vestpak™ will include a hidden vest comprised of bullet-proof material. The vest will be available in varying degrees of resistance.



The Easypull™ uses Velcro and specific handles incorporated into the Vestpak™ allowing easy and quick deployment of the bullet-proof vest system.



The Usafe™ app can work on its own or in conjunction with a small Bluetooth device, found inside the backpack or on a keychain, that is capable of turning the app on remotely notifying authorities and parents automatically of an incident/emergency situation in real time with a precise GPS tracking locator that can be used by parents and loved ones if need be.



All these systems are designed with one main purpose – to protect lives.



The idea about producing The Vestpak™-Easypull™-Usafe™ system comes from Blackpencil Mobile Co. It is a game, app and product developer. It is located in Southern California.



The company needs little help. Every volunteer can fund this project. The funding will be used about re-coding the original software to Android and Windows phone platforms, Bluetooth industrial design, Vestpak™ and Easypull™ backpack prototypes and testing and APP maintenances and updates after the release of the product.



The company has plans to develop a line of products that can be used in schools and outdoors to provide more security to every user.



EDITOR’S NOTE:



Development of this product is being handled by Blackpencil mobile Company. For more information about licensing or sale, contact the Licensing Department at Blackpencilmobile.com thru email: guests@blackpencilmobile.com



Telephone: 714-310-8856



For more information:

www.Blackpencilmobile.com

guests@blackpencilmobile.com



http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/vestpak-usafe