AreaTrend.com Announces Father's Day Specials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- AreaTrend.com, a prominent online timepiece and fashion accessory retailer, happily announces the listing of their popular Father’s Day Gift Guide to their storefront. With Father’s Day right around the corner, finding the right gift for Dad will be the priority of many shoppers.



Father’s Day is an important day in so many lives, and AreaTrend understands that finding the perfect gifts for Father’s Day is equally important. AreaTrend showcases a huge selection of products at fantastic low prices, making it the perfect place to shop for Father’s Day gifts . For the Father’s Day Gift Ideas guide, items have been hand-selected by a team of editors to ensure that finding a great gift will be an effortless and enjoyable experience. AreaTrend also plans on offering free express shipping in early June for Father’s Day, which will ensure all gifts are delivered in a timely and efficient manner.



AreaTrend proudly offers a 365-day no hassle return policy, free shipping on domestic orders, free exchanges, and express shipping for only $2.99. This, combined with a devotion to selling the highest-quality products at the lowest prices possible, has reinforced AreaTrend’s position as a frontrunner in online retail.



About AreaTrend.com

AreaTrend.com is a well-known internet watch and accessory retailer. In addition to a multitude of designer watches, customers can also buy sunglasses, handbags, shoes, and fragrances at guaranteed low prices. AreaTrend is both a Google Trusted Store as well as an Elite-rated STELLAService store, which means that customers can shop with AreaTrend with the assurance that they will receive reliable, on-time shipping with the highest level of customer service.



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AreaTrend.com

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http://www.areatrend.com