AreaTrend.com Introduces Hugo Boss Watches to Inventory

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- AreaTrend.com, a leading online timepiece and fashion accessory retailer, is pleased to announce the addition of Hugo Boss watches to their product collection. With this inclusion, AreaTrend is able to promote the luxurious and fashionable qualities that Hugo Boss is known for, while still guaranteeing the unbeatable, low prices that AreaTrend proudly offers on all of their products.



Founded in the early 20th century, Hugo Boss has been a name associated with fashion and style for nearly a century. With this recent expansion, AreaTrend.com is now the perfect place to go for great prices on men’s Hugo Boss watches.



AreaTrend proudly offers a 365-day no hassle return policy, free shipping on domestic orders, free exchanges, and express shipping for only $2.99. This, combined with a devotion to selling the highest-quality products at the lowest prices possible, has reinforced AreaTrend’s position as a frontrunner in online retail.



About AreaTrend.com

AreaTrend.com is a well-known internet watch and accessory retailer. In addition to a multitude of designer watches, customers can also buy sunglasses, handbags, shoes, and fragrances at guaranteed low prices. AreaTrend is both a Google Trusted Store as well as an Elite-rated STELLAService store, which means that customers can shop with AreaTrend with the assurance that they will receive reliable, on-time shipping with the highest level of customer service.



Media Contact

AreaTrend.com

press@AreaTrend.com

1-877-493-6847

http://www.areatrend.com