AreaTrend.com Releases Expansion Fossil Inventory

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- AreaTrend.com a prominent online timepiece and accessory retailer, is very excited to announce the recent growth of their Fossil watches inventory to include a variety of new models, collections, and styles. With this inclusion, AreaTrend is able to promote the rustic and stylish characteristics that Fossil is known for, while still guaranteeing the unbeatable, low prices that AreaTrend proudly offers on all of their products.



Fossil is a very important brand for AreaTrend. Being as highly-regarded and popular as Fossil is, AreaTrend is very proud to actively promote Fossil as being one of its most accessible and esteemed product offerings. The most popular of the Fossil collections that AreaTrend offers are the Nate, Stella, Grant, Riley, and Decker collections. AreaTrend continues to increase and expand their Fossil inventory and plans to do so into the foreseeable future.



AreaTrend proudly offers a 365-day no hassle return policy, free shipping on domestic orders, and express shipping for only $2.99. This, combined with a devotion to selling the highest-quality products at the lowest prices possible, has reinforced AreaTrend’s position as a frontrunner in online retail.



About AreaTrend.com

AreaTrend.com is a well-known internet watch and accessory retailer. In addition to a multitude of designer watches, customers can also buy sunglasses, handbags, and jewelry at guaranteed low prices. AreaTrend is both a Google Trusted Store as well as an Elite-rated STELLAService store, which means that customers can shop with AreaTrend with the assurance that they will receive reliable, on-time shipping with the highest level of customer service.



Media Contact

AreaTrend.com

press@AreaTrend.com

1-877-493-6847

http://www.areatrend.com