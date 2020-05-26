Arena by Rockwell Automation Inc to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Simulation Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Arena by Rockwell Automation Inc will be listed as a top player in the Simulation Software Solutions segment on 360Quadrants. Rockwell Automation Inc is an information technology company that provides industrial automation and manufacturing execution system. Rockwell Automation Inc offers Arena, a brand under its simulation software category. Arena simulation software helps to identify problem areas and optimize solutions by analyzing the business processes. Arena simulation software creates process models that enable to achieve results before any unprecedented financial harm occurs due to any changes.



Recently, Rockwell Automation Inc has raised its 3-D animation capabilities in Arena Simulation Software. Arena v14.5 software extended the usability of discrete event simulation software with 3-D in-process animation of material-handling components. This move helps Rockwell Automation to enhance their operational efficiency and reliability by delivering better results of business simulations in a realistic environment. The 3-D capabilities of Arena software is implemented within the Arena Visual Designer framework that helps the 3-D animation components to easily drag and drop into the simulation environment without the need for programming or coding. Arena pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Simulation Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 18 companies in the simulation Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Arena Simulation Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing Lanner Inc, Fieldscale, Electromagneticworks, Solargis, Siemens, Simulia and Wolfram among others as the top vendors in the simulation Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Simulation Software comparisons between vendors.



Simulation software is a computer program that allows the user to observe the process or operation through simulation without actually performing that operation. The software can imitate the processes to see how they behave under different conditions in order to test for new theories or changes. The software is used to design machinery or equipment so that the final product should be very close to design specifications. The process modification with the real-time response is less expensive in the simulation process. Simulation software has important industrial applications and can be useful in large set-up plant operations. Advanced simulation software is used in power system behavior, weather conditions, electronic circuits, chemical reactions, mechatronics, heat pumps, feedback control systems, atomic reactions, even complex biological processes.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Simulation Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Simulation Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



About 360Quadrants

