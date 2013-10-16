Aren't You Tired of Struggling at a Job? Aren't You Tired of Your Boss?

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Man’s ingenuity knows no barriers when it comes to confidence tricks or scams. It knows no creed or gender or religion and is practiced by practitioners like a dark craft on the gullible, but mainly greedy. Therefore the victims usually keep silent about this for fear of ridicule; however these days scams have become as common place as any other misfortune and get sympathy and solace from both fellow victims and others. A scam is a confidence trick played with great deft by the con artist on the victim who is not only gullible but also greedy.



Scams are of as many kinds and forms as there are spots on a leopard. But the characteristics of the victim are almost always the same – greed, lust, desperation, poverty, laziness, and a host of other deprivations. Not infrequently, perfectly balanced, straight thinking, hard working individuals in a moment of recklessness get enticed into a ponzy scheme and get their hands burnt beyond repair. Scams are like a deadly viral malady that eludes new medicines invented to combat it by cleverly transforming into or disguising temporarily as another protein. Financial scams are the most common con tricks these days as money has always been a dear commodity and any prospect, however farfetched, of making a quick buck will always have takers.



The scenario being as such in these cynical times, any investment scheme or project designed with the best interest of the investor at heart is bound to be suspect in the eyes of even the not so discerning public. The investor confidence is at an all time low now and they cannot be blamed for being a little more circumspect than is good for their own financial well being when it comes to handing over their hard earned money to perfect strangers who may turn out to be black guards.



It is against this backdrop of conflicting sentiments that the controversy now raging with regard to Wake Up Now Company is to be viewed. The so called “ Wake Up Now Scam” needs to be scrutinized closely to arrive at the truth. Founded in 2009, the company provides software solutions to people for a better material as well as spiritual life. Members are given access to a “Hub” that gives exclusive discounts to purchases, travelling, restaurants, and even on free items. The company’s tax saving software Taxbot connects with the smart phone and takes photos of receipts and keeps a constant tab on all the transactions and calculates the current tally of business related tax deductions. Wake Up Now Finance is a software that calculates a repayment plan of your overdraft that is twice cheaper.



For more details about the company log on to http://www.wakeupdreamteam.com



About Wake Up Now

Wake Up Now is a company established in 2009 and provides software solutions for the total financial well being of the individual. Every member of the company is regarded as an independent business owner and gets a suite of software like Taxbot, Wake Up My Finance etc that helps the investor earn, save, and manage funds for their total financial well being.



Media Contact

Marderius Appleberry

2430 Golden Pines

Tel: 205-677-6015

Website: http://www.wakeupdreamteam.com