Argan Oil for Hair from LT Organics Now on Discount for Memorial Day Sale

Glen Burnie, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- May 26th is coming up very soon and the day holds a very special importance in the hearts of all Americans. It is the day when the entire population unites to celebrate Memorial Day. The day marks the nation’s love and support for its armed forces. It is the day when men and women unite to celebrate everyone who has died serving in the army in all the numerous wars that the country has participated in. every individual will celebrate the day in their own unique way. There will be parades, movies on TV and concerts all over the country.



On this day, the creators of Argan oil for hair are also showing their love for the troops by offering a discount on their product and bringing the price down to $24.40. This is a whopping reduction from the original price of $65.99. Moreover, every single dollar earned from every sale will also go towards benefiting the children suffering from cancer. The suppliers hope that they are able to help the little souls in some little way.



The product has been especially crafted to cater for people who feel that their hair is too thin and too fragile. For everyone out there who wants longer, stronger and darker hair can apply Argan oil on their heads safely and they will be left astonished by the results.



The product contains completely natural ingredients and there are no chemicals or other similar substances used in its creation. It has been genuinely made from Argania Spinosa extract from Morocco – the country of natural raw material. An all-natural commodity, it has no fake fragrances, additives or other such stabilizers. The engineering procedure takes place in Morocco. Then, the product is brought to the United States of America where it goes through TQM procedures before it is bottled up.



He producers have guaranteed that the product can bring dead hair back to life in only seven days. It will only require one week after which customers’ hair look and feel much thicker than they were before. A natural shine will be prominent and hair will grow longer too. People simply need to apply the oil to the roots of their hair and watch as it grows stronger each day.



About LT Organics

LT Organics takes pride in supplying pure Argan oil to its consumers. They support cruelty-free, eco-friendly organic products. They are absolutely committed to providing thousands of customers with incredible products and exceptional customer service. Argan oil for hair has been touted as the best hair oil available in the market currently. The creators specialize in creating 100% natural health and beauty products.



For more information, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/Revitalizing-Extra-Extra-Rejuvenate-Strengthen-Satisfaction/dp/B00GJYQCB2/ref=sr_1_33?ie=UTF8&qid=1388524053&sr=8-33&keywords=pure+argan+oil



Media Contact:

Lizzie Brewis

media@ltorganics.com

Glen Burnie, MD