ArganEsque to Launch What Some Consider the Best Argan Oil for Hair Treatment on Amazon

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Over the years, Moroccan oil, also known as Argan Oil, has become a staple beauty product in many homes and businesses.



The oil, which is found in Moroccan argan trees, is best known for its many hair benefits. Studies and customer testimonials have shown that Moroccan Argan Oil Hair Products can be used to moisturize hair, reduce frizz, increase hair shine, and offer healthy vitamins and ultraviolet ray protection.



This has led to a growth in the product’s popularity. According to a Wall Street Journal article by Laura Johannes, “Hard Nut to Crack: Beauty and Antioxidant Oil,” Argan Oil was used as an ingredient in over 100 personal-care products introduced in the United States in 2011 as compared to only two in 2007.



Recently, one distributor of Argan Oil merchandise, ArganEsque Beauty Products, announced the launch of its own premium professional Argan Oil hair treatment on Amazon. ArganEsque’s Morrocan Argan Oil Hair Treatment is the first of many products in the company’s Argan Oil range.



The product, which comes in a 3.4 ounce pump bottle, guarantees its users silky, shiny, healthy, and beautiful hair.



“After you begin using ArganEsque Moroccan Argan Oil Hair Treatment, friends, family, and admirers will be asking questions about your hair,” states an article on the company’s Amazon page. “This is because our special formulation, which is the best kept secret in salons around the world, will transform your hair instantly.”



Many of ArganEsque’s customers use ArganEsque Moroccan Argan Oil to make their hair soft and manageable, especially since the residue-free formula is known to nourish, restore, and strengthen hair. ArganEsque’s newest products are effective on people with all hair types, including those with color-treated, frizzy, dry, brittle or otherwise difficult to manage hair.



To celebrate its launch, ArganEsque is offering their clients a 30 percent Introductory Discount on ArganEsque’s Morrocan Argan Oil Hair Treatment purchases.



Individuals with questions or concerns about ArganEsque and its products can contact the company for more information. ArganEsque offers full refunds to customers who wish to return their orders.



