Recently published research from GlobalData, "Argentina Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Argentina Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others" provides key market data on the Argentina Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market categories - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Argentina Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market.
- Key players covered include Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA , GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Covidien plc, ResMed Inc., Air Liquide S.A. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Argentina Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Covidien plc, ResMed Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Philips Respironics, Inc., Leistung Engineering, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CareFusion Corporation, Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG, Teleflex Incorporated, Intersurgical Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, I-Flow Corporation, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Masimo Corporation, K. Takaoka Industria e Comercio Ltda., LMA International N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, King Systems Corporation, CME McKinley UK Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Baxter International Inc., Hospira, Inc., Embla Systems LLC
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- India Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- China Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- United States Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- Canada Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- Japan Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- South Africa Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- Mexico Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- Brazil Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- Australia Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- United Kingdom Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others