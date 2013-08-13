Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Argentina Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Argentina beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Argentina beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Beer producers are facing constant increases in the costs of raw materials and human capital, threatening the local industry.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Inflation is a continuing challenge to brewers and consumers alike.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Argentina Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Argentina Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012, plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation and beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of the industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable and multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices, are also included.



Key Market Issues

The local economy has begun to show signs of decline, with the beer market only managing to expand by 1% in 2012.



The introduction of import quotas and weakness in the local currency has particularly affected the premium and super premium segments.



Local beer Quilmes dominates the market and is highly active in marketing and promotional activity across the country.



SABMiller entered the market in 2012, with Miller Genuine Draft. This brand is expected to perform well.



Stella Artois, the best performer in the premium segment, has enjoyed steady growth in 2012 and currently accounts for a share of just under 4%. This brand has managed to gain a stable position by offering a very clear message to consumers.



Key Highlights

The leading player in the market, Quilmes, introduced two new brands in 2012, Quilmes Night and 1890.



Refillable glass bottles retain a wide and growing lead, with 91% of the market.



Inflationary pressures are causing average beer prices to increase, with market value growing ahead of volume growth.



Off-premise distribution is the clear front runner in the market, with more than 80% of sales.



Companies Mentioned



CERVECERIA ARGENTINA SA (CASA) ISENBECK , CCU-ARGENTINA , QUILMES INDUSTRIAL SA (QUINSA)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139536/argentina-beer-market-insights-2013.html