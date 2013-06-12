"Argentina Freight Transport Report Q3 2013" Published

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- BMI maintains its cautiously optimistic view on the Argentine freight transport sector. The country enjoys a good commodities mix, but it continues to struggle with external headwinds as well as internal difficulties in the form of rising inflation and labour unrest. We forecast Argentine real GDP growth will slow to 0.9% in 2013 on the back of a poor business environment, weakening domestic demand, and high inflation - the result of a large currency devaluation. We see the potential for a more sound policy course and base effects to result in growth trending upward from 2014-2017.
Our freight transport growth forecasts reflect this slow growth outlook, with growth projected at less than one percent in rail and air freight, and relatively slow growth at the country's premier maritime ports. The government's policies have already had a direct effect on the freight transport sector, with a general strike in November 2012 leading to disruption across all freight modes, witnessing airports and ports being shut and barricades placed across roads and rail tracks.
Headline Industry Data
- Total volume at the Port of Buenos Aires is set to increase by 5.4% in 2013 to reach 11.9mn tonnes.
- Air freight volume growth is set to grow by 0.75% to 170,600 tonnes in 2013, with average annual growth 0.8% during our forecast period.
- Rail freight hauled in 2013 will grow by a modest 1.0% to 22.6mn tonnes, with average annual growth of 2.5% during our forecast period.
Key Industry Trends
Much-Needed Rail Freight Investment Offers Upside
Although BMI's bearish rail freight growth forecast for Argentina is informed in large part by the policies of President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, a recent announcement by her administration lends upside risk to our medium-term projections. Essential revitalisation of the country's rail freight network will help build volumes at the expense of road haulage.
Vale Suspends Rio Colorado Project
