"Argentina Information Technology Report Q4 2013" Published

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The Argentine economic environment casts a shadow over the IT market, with depreciation of the peso and import restrictions affecting PC sales in 2012 and H113. Both imported PCs and nationally manufactured were affected, with the latter impacted by weak consumer confidence and a reliance on imported components. However, this does not seem to be putting off potential investors in the sector, as companies seem willing to overlook the economic situation in favour of the great potential. The scope for large increases in PC penetration, second device ownership, enterprise software penetration and cloud computing are some examples of sectors that show growth opportunities. E-commerce company, Mercado Libre and software development companies Epidata and Quadion, have stated that the large Argentine IT market maintains its lustre despite the economic challenges. . Providing these short-term economic challenges can be navigated, we believe the Argentine market will grow rapidly, with rising PC penetration, including new form factors such as tablets and hybrids, and increased enterprise spending as confidence improves. Further, the market will benefit from deferred purchases/investment in 2012 and 2013.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: ARS12.1bn in 2012 to ARS14.5bn in 2013, +19.8% in local currency (but down 5.2% in US dollar terms). Forecast revised downwards due to macroeconomic factors, including domestic inflation and currency depreciation, as well as local reports of a decrease in PC unit sales.
Software Sales: ARS2.8bn in 2012 to ARS3.5bn in 2013, +23.9% in local currency terms (down 2% in US dollar terms). Small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) demand for software and strong potential in enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications should maintain growth despite macroeconomic challenges.
IT Services Sales: ARS8.7bn in 2012 to ARS10.9bn in 2013, +26.4% in local currency terms (unchanged in US dollar terms). IT services revenue is forecast to be the outperforming segment in the market, with drivers including growth of the outsourcing industry and cloud computing demand from the SME segment.
Risks/Rewards Rating: Argentina's score was 57.9 out of 100.0 as it stayed in fifth in the Americas region in our latest RRR table. Argentina's low country risks score influenced its ranking as devaluation and inflation risks weighed on its score, while import restrictions also lowered the industry risks score, with both below the regional average.
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