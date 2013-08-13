Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Argentina Insurance Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Key Insights and Key Risks

At first glance, the newsflow from Argentina's insurance sector through late 2012 and early 2013 looks

good. The Superentendencia de Seguros de la Nacin (SSN, the regulator) has published an ambitious

strategic plan for the development of the overall sector. There has been strong growth in premiums in both

the non-life and the life segments. Several companies have highlighted that their Argentine businesses are

contributing meaningfully to the development of their regional operations. Some players have confirmed

that profitability has been improving. Unlike in other parts of the world in 2011, or Chile in 2010, there

have not been major catastrophe losses. In the non-life segment, both RSA and Australia's QBE have made

acquisitions that have given them leadership positions. Overall, we would not be surprised if the process of

consolidation continued through 2013 and 2014. Meanwhile, many of the leading local groups continue to

benefit from their associations with government-backed financial institutions, from the support of policyholders

who see their own interests as being closely aligned with mutual insurers, and/or strong brand

names.

In both of the major segments, premiums have in the recent past been distorted by the high inflation in

Argentina (officially 10-11% but widely recognised as being between two and three times as high).

However, it appears that many of the companies in the non-life segment have pricing power. Partly for this

reason, they have been - and will remain - largely immune to the downturn in sales of autos in Argentina.

Sales of cars and other vehicles matter: auto-related lines generate nearly half of all premiums written in the

non-life segment. Comments from the companies themselves suggest to us that, for most of them, growth in

the recent past has been profitable. We expect that this will continue to be the case.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138991/argentina-insurance-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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