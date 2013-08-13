Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Argentina Insurance Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
Key Insights and Key Risks
At first glance, the newsflow from Argentina's insurance sector through late 2012 and early 2013 looks
good. The Superentendencia de Seguros de la Nacin (SSN, the regulator) has published an ambitious
strategic plan for the development of the overall sector. There has been strong growth in premiums in both
the non-life and the life segments. Several companies have highlighted that their Argentine businesses are
contributing meaningfully to the development of their regional operations. Some players have confirmed
that profitability has been improving. Unlike in other parts of the world in 2011, or Chile in 2010, there
have not been major catastrophe losses. In the non-life segment, both RSA and Australia's QBE have made
acquisitions that have given them leadership positions. Overall, we would not be surprised if the process of
consolidation continued through 2013 and 2014. Meanwhile, many of the leading local groups continue to
benefit from their associations with government-backed financial institutions, from the support of policyholders
who see their own interests as being closely aligned with mutual insurers, and/or strong brand
names.
In both of the major segments, premiums have in the recent past been distorted by the high inflation in
Argentina (officially 10-11% but widely recognised as being between two and three times as high).
However, it appears that many of the companies in the non-life segment have pricing power. Partly for this
reason, they have been - and will remain - largely immune to the downturn in sales of autos in Argentina.
Sales of cars and other vehicles matter: auto-related lines generate nearly half of all premiums written in the
non-life segment. Comments from the companies themselves suggest to us that, for most of them, growth in
the recent past has been profitable. We expect that this will continue to be the case.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138991/argentina-insurance-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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