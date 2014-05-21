Fast Market Research recommends "Argentina Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services" from Pyramid Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Summary
"Argentina Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Argentina and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on Argentina population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Multiplay service penetration by: mobile subscriptions, mobile broandband computing subscriptions, PC households, TV households, fixed broandband households, voice telephony households, total multiplay households and FMC households
- Multiplay and blended service ARPS
- Multiplay and blended service revenue, including FMC service revenue.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of Argentina operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
- Demographics - data on Argentina population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Multiplay service penetration by: mobile subscriptions, mobile broandband computing subscriptions, PC households, TV households, fixed broandband households, voice telephony households, total multiplay households and FMC households
- Multiplay and blended service ARPS
- Multiplay and blended service revenue, including FMC service revenue.
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.
- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.
- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.
Vendors
- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chile Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services
- Romania Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services
- Russia Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services
- Italy Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services
- Spain Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services
- China Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services
- France Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services
- Canada Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services
- South Korea Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services
- Mexico Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services