"Argentina Oil & Gas Report Q1 2013" Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- BMI View: The renationalisation of YPF and subsequent 'aggressive but realistic' strategic investment plan set out by the company is the new driving force behind Argentina's energy sector. While foreign interest in the country's shale potential exists, as evidenced by Chevron's recent entrance, we remain bearish on the sector and its prospects for receiving much-needed foreign investment. We expect production at existing fields to remain high into 2013, primarily on the back of continued pressure on YPF to produce since its nationalisation. Further changes to our forecasts, including reserves and refining capacity, will come when the implementation of the five-year plan begins in earnest.
The main trends and developments we highlight in the Argentine oil and gas sector are:
