Argentina Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Argentina Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others provides key market data on the Argentina Orthopedic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within twelve market categories - Hip Reconstruction, Arthroscopy, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Tools, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials and Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF). The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Hip Reconstruction, Arthroscopy, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Tools, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials and Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF).

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within twelve market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the twelve market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Argentina Orthopedic Devices market.

- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc., Stryker Corporation , Smith & Nephew Plc , Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Synthes, Inc., Biomet, Inc.and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Argentina Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



DePuy, Inc. Stryker Corporation Smith & Nephew Plc Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Synthes, Inc. Biomet, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. Arthrex, Inc. MEDACTA International S.A. B. Braun Medical Inc. CONMED Corporation Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH Wright Medical Group, Inc. Orthofix International N.V. DJO Finance LLC Genzyme Corporation Ossur hf. Tornier N.V. BSN medical GmbH IMECO S.A. ArthroCare Corporation Ohio Willow Wood Touch Bionics Limited Ferring International Center S.A. KLS Martin, L.P. OsteoMed L.P. Small Bone Innovations, Inc. Medartis AG Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Baxter International Inc.



To view table of contents for his market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90895/argentina-orthopedic-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-.html