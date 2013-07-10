Argentina Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Argentina Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Published by Canadean, this Quarterly Beverage Tracker report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in the Argentina beverage market
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data. This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic mood indicator
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Argentina is continuing trying to cope with the ongoing political unrest. High inflation together with constantly increasing government spending is strongly compromising the future of the economy. Producers and distributors are facing constant price hikes, which will erode their margins and make it very hard to plan ahead.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Persistent inflation in Argentina has eroded consumer confidence greatly and local opinions do not seem very positive regarding the future of the country. This is starting to affect consumption levels: even though volumes in the categories are in fact growing, this growth is much slower than in previous years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Designed for clients who want to understand the latest trends in the Argentina beverage industry and want more detail and analysis on this data. Canadean's Argentina Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs. retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments
Key Features and Benefits
Readers are provided with a summary snap shot table showing category growth in Q1 2013vsQ1 2012, together with 2012actual volumes, 2013 forecast volumes and projected growth
An economic mood indicator, completed by Canadean's local consultant, examines (on a scale of one to five) whether confidence levels in the industry are better or worse than the previous quarter, whether net prices are rising or falling and how Private Label products have performed versus the rest of the market.
Key highlights of the last quarter's commercial beverage performance are identified and the key market drivers examined
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