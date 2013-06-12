Argentina Real Estate Report Q2 2013 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Argentina Real Estate Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- This Argentina Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction sectors throughout the country amid a deteriorating business environment. The investment landscape remains uneasy and we expect the Latin American nation to continue to be plagued by economic and political pressures.
With a focus on the principal cities of Buenos Aires, Cordoba and La Plata, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the government financing restrictions on a market already expected to slow over the year. In December 2012, we conducted our most recent round of in-country interviews, which found the commercial real estate sector to be holding up relatively well. Nevertheless, initial signs of weakness are beginning to emerge - particularly in the industrial sector - and the impressive growth in the real estate segment over the last decade looks set to grind to an imminent halt.
Key Points:
- Argentina's real estate sector has been suffering as a result of economic policies enacted by the government. High inflation and a slowing economy have been hitting the sector hard, and have fed through to a sharp slowdown in the construction of new homes. Weakness in the real estate sector has been the main driver behind our growth downgrade of the overall construction industry value, with a contraction of 2.6% forecast for 2013, followed by a 0.2% contraction in 2014.
- We forecast that the marked slowing in the Argentine economy will continue this year, with real GDP growth falling to 1.6% in 2013 from 2.0% in 2012, as a currency devaluation pushes inflation higher, weighing on consumer and government spending, and liberalised import policies result in a greater net export drag on real GDP growth.
