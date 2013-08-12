Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Argentina Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

This Argentina Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction sectors

throughout the country amid a deteriorating business environment. The investment landscape remains

uneasy and we expect the Latin American nation to continue to be plagued by economic and political

pressures.

With a focus on the principal cities of Buenos Aires, Cordoba and La Plata, the report covers the rental

market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to

maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the

impact of the government financing restrictions on a market already expected to slow over the year. In

December 2012, we conducted our most recent round of in-country interviews, which found the commercial

real estate sector to be holding up relatively well. Nevertheless, initial signs of weakness are beginning to

emerge - particularly in the industrial sector - and the impressive growth in the real estate segment over the

last decade looks set to grind to an imminent halt.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138968/argentina-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###